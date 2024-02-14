Veteran Senegalese-American musician, Akon states that he has never smoked or consumed alcohol and that he only ever eats candy.

In April, the 50-year-old performer will set out on his first European tour. Admittedly, he spends most of his preparation time thinking about fitness and health, and he never puts anything other than candy on his car.

He made this known while speaking in an interview with The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column.

He said: “I have never smoked in my life, or drank or done any drugs. The only thing that I have on my rider and that gets me hyper is candy. I love candy. I love sweets.

“I have never smoked in my life, or drank or done any drugs.

“The only thing that I have on my rider and that gets me hyper is candy. I love candy. I love sweets.”

“But in my dressing room, I have an area for my push-ups and my pull-ups to get my body right and to get my heart beating so I don’t get tired when I come off stage.

“I have a lot of fun things in there as well like television and juicer to make my shakes.

“I’ll hit the hot tub if it’s available after a show.

“If not, whatever tub is available and if there is no tub available, then I just take a shower and go to sleep.”