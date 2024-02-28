Sensational Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML has revealed that he turned down huge deals from notable artists in the industry until Olamide showed up.

The ‘Peru’ singer made the revelation in a recent interview that he was approached by a few big artists who wanted to sign him to their record label, but he rejected all of them.

Fireboy claimed that when the opportunity to sign with Olamide came up, he was convinced that it was the right move for him, hence why he signed with him.

Check out netizens reactions below:

Dy Baby asked: “Why is fire boy talking so much all of a sudden”

Desmond queried: “But you never blow during that time, how come you reject big deals?”

Depegan of Lagos noted: “He’s in a safe hand”

Emperor said: “Person when be like death been de call am go reject deals from big artists, abeg this lie no make sense. Everybody Dey lie for this music industry ooo”

Lonely wrote: “God’s time is the best. Imagine if he later signed for another label apart from Ybnl he might not have reached this level”

Watch him speak below:

“I rejected a couple of deals from big artists that wanted to sign me until Olamide came" – Fireboy

pic.twitter.com/G5T7jxg9aU — OLAMIDE 🌸💖 (@Olamide0fficial) February 28, 2024