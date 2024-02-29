Reality TV star, Queen Atang, known for her participation in Big Brother Naija, has silenced has gotten engaged to the love of her life.

Taking to her Instagram few minutes ago, the influencer shared a photo of herself and fiancee, their hands intertwined and a sparkling ring adorning her finger.

However, she didn’t unveiled his face.

Sharing the photos, Queen Atang announced that she is now engaged to her man, who she described as her “forever love”

She simply captioned the post; “I said yes to my forever love ❤️ #taken #countingdown,”

This joyous news comes just a year after Atang welcomed her first child, a beautiful baby girl and amidst online speculation regarding the child’s father, which Atang has chosen not to address publicly.

Fans has taken to the comment section to section to celebrate with the Bride-to-be.

See below;

ALSO READ: “Copy and paste is all I see” — Netizens comment on resemblance as TBoss posts throwback photos of herself and current photos of her daughter