Popular BBNaija star Omashola admits that he was born in a kitchen, which explains why he can cook better than his wife, Britnee.

The reality celebrity and his wife were featured in a Valentine’s Special interview, where he revealed his precise birthplace.

Omashola disclosed that he was born in the kitchen while his mother was preparing pounded yam.

He attributed his ability to cook much better than his wife to the birth.

His words …

“I am a better cook than my wife. By the way, I was born in the kitchen. My mum was cooking pounded yam when she gave birth to me.”

It is worth noting that Omashola had his white wedding with his South African wife in December 2023 after welcoming their first child together.