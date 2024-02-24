A female judge stirs up controversy on social media with her outburst on a woman who tried to marry her brother after having several affairs with other men.

She made a promise on her Twitter account, @Justice_E_P_A, that she would ensure nothing will workout between them.

The female judge claimed that the woman was unclean in their area and now wanted to rebrand to marry her youngest brother.

According to her, her job is to judge human beings and she will always hold the woman’s past against her.

Her tweet reads;

“After sleeping with all the boys in our area, you want to settle down with my younger brother, my biological younger brother, as in our last born, I should not judge you by your past, my name is JUSTICE AMARACHUKWU I judge people for a living, and I will judge you and your past.”

