Nollywood actor Yul Edochie vows to his friends that they will always be friends, regardless of their religious views, and distances himself from discrimination.

The gospel preacher assured his followers on Instagram that they will always be friends, regardless of whether they practice Islam, Christianity, or another religion.

He continued by saying that since he doesn’t discriminate, it won’t affect their friendship if he preaches Jesus to any of them and they reject him.

Yul Edochie asserts that human love and similar minds bind people together.

In his words: “If you’re my friend, you’re my friend. Wether you’re Christian, Muslim, Traditionalist, Pagan, etc. If I tell you about Jesus & you don’t believe me, you’re still my friend. I don’t discriminate. What keeps us together as

friends is the like minds we have & the love we have for humanity. YUL EDOCHIE.”

See some netizens reactions below:

sugardestiny_official asked: “Who cares😏😏😏😏”

chiomaalex said: “Half done pastor”

luyatex_concept suggested: “As jagaban is fixing Nigeria let him fix your brain too.”

jeomaxzy wrote: “If them born you well go tell your Muslim friends in Kano state about jesus I want to check something”

SEE POST: