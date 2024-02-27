Somgel Shippers has said powerful prayers for ship and BBNaija couple, Soma Apex and Angel Smith after their relationship allegedly faced some crisis.

Recall that days after her birthday, Angel shocked her fans by deleting all photos of Soma on her page.

She went on to share videos of herself having fun with two other guys on her instagram story.

Theinfong discovered today that she also unfollowed her man via Instagram.

Reacting to this, Somgel Shippers said a powerful for Angel and Soma.

One of the shippers wrote;

“I declare Psalm 140 upon violent and evil people around SOMGEL🕯️

Guard them from evil men/women, Protect them from people of violence, who devise evil in their hearts and stir up fights,confusion & hatred🙏🏽

SOMGEL RULES DA X APP

SOMGEL FOREVER

#Somgel

#AngelJBSmith

#SomaApex”



