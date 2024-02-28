Nigerian actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has received widespread praise from a fan identified as Pooja media via X, following the success of her recent movie, “A Tribe Called Judah.”

This admiration comes after Akindele’s unsuccessful foray into politics and after “A Tribe Called Judah” garnered significant commercial success, grossing *N1.4 billion in Nigeria and Ghana, 3.5 million CFA francs in other African countries, and €83,000 in the UK, solidifying its position as a box office hit.

The photo journalist, in a social media post, highlighted Akindele’s swift transition from political campaigning back to filmmaking.

He specifically mentioned her deleting political posts on Instagram and focusing on her film career.

The Youtuber admires the filmmaker’s ability to quickly shift gears and focus on her professional endeavors (hustles) after facing a setback in her political aspirations.

Pooja view Funke Akindele as a role model who inspires him through her dedication and focus on her goals.

In his words:

“Funke Akindele deleted all her political posts on Instagram, went to location & shot the best movie in Nigeria in less than a year after the election.

She moved on to her hustle, focus & produced madness.

In terms of switching & focusing on hustles, she’s my ROLE MODEL. 🙏”

