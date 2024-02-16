Tiwa Savage, a Nigerian Afrobeat musician, talked about her impaired eyesight.

In a video posted to her Instagram page, Tiwa savage gave an updated on her eyesight, stating that she has been squinting for the previous two to three years.

According to her, her vision blurs while she reads, and it has gotten worse in recent days.

She revealed that she has to screengrab a message before returning to her camera to magnify and read it.

She has, however, visited an optician in London, who discovered that, while her long vision is adequate, her short vision is poor.

The singer got herself a recommended glass to ease her pain as she jokingly questioned if she still looked sexy with the glass.

“Guys the last two or three years, I have been noticing that I will be squinting sometimes and when I read some stuff, it would be getting blurry. And in the last few months, I noticed it got really bad that sometimes I will have to screen grab a message and then go back into my camera and zoom. So when I was in London, I said let me go and see the Optician. So my long sight is okay for now, he said, not great; but my short sight (shakes her head). Like literally, I will be in a restaurant and I won’t be able to read the menu. But for now, your girl is back and you know I needed to make some luxury and got myself a cartel pair because ABG don’t play. Do I still look sexy?”.