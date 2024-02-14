Nigerian filmmaker, Alex Kleanson has penned a sweet note to his wife, Ekene Umenwa on Valentine’s Day.

Taking to his Instagram page, the actor revealed that he feels incredibly happy and fulfilled since their decision to be together.

Alex Kleanson acknowledged that Ekene Umenwa understands him deeply and appreciates her patience and guidance.

The proud husband also expressed gratitude for her unique qualities and how she accepts him for who he is.

He declared his undying love and calls her his “forever love.”

In his words;

“I knew from the day when we decided to be one, to be together forever, my life cannot be happier, and merrier. It’s only you who knows me inside out and I am grateful for your patience and guidance. Thank you for being you and accepting me as I am. Happy Valentine’s Day, my forever love. Love you @ekene_umenwa”

See below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3VDaBPssnWUdwsP5FwUiwsGX3GbEbpSCRo-bw0/?igsh=MWJsOXJ6djlhOWl3dg==

