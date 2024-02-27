Danielle Edochie, daughter of Yul Edochie, has been vocal about the aspects of people that deeply bother her.

Danielle, who recently changed her Instagram last name, posted on her story about how much she detests it when people try to give her advice for which she hasn’t asked.

She asked if she had asked anyone for advice, pointing out how impolite and bothersome it is to do so.

Her words: “One thing I hate is when people try to give me advice I didn’t ask for. Like?? Did I tell you I needed advice. It’s so unsolicited and annoying.”

I.tobiloba reacted: “She’s referring to Pastor Edoche locked in Judi’s chinap bottle”

sidiraofficial noted: “For this family it seem everybody has some level of drama”

trica_blinkz said: “Very unsolicited my dear”

ezinne.zee asked: “Are you indirectly referring to your stepmother”

