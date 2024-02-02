A Nigerian lady is currently facing backlash from netizens after shedding tears of joy because influencer Papaya Ex saw her Instagram story.

The young lady raised many eyebrows after posting a video of herself crying on her Tiktok page, @queenrachael14.

Papaya Ex regarded the social media influencer as a mentor and was pleasantly surprised to learn that she had watched her story.

However, many Netizens are not impressed by her idolization of the media personality and turn to the comments to call her out.

Some reactions below;

@cashmyfocus said: “Make person no go born wetin go embarrass am 😩😩😩🙆🏾‍♂️”

@blessing_sunday stated: “If no be Nigerians, is papaya ex a celebrity”

@jeffryprettypretty asked: “All this tears on top of your story wey she use mistake view?”

@paulina_ekua_appiah commented: “Your own mama wey carry you for 9months you no dey idolized. This generation is really weird”

@theoreafolayan advised: “Dear parents, please love your children. Some people are obviously not loved at home.”