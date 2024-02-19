A Nigerian lady recalls the happy moment she had with her father at the airport, expressing her joy at realizing his ambition of traveling to the UK.

She posted a video of the emotional moment she had with her father upon his arrival at the international airport on the TikTok platform.

The woman disclosed that her father had always wanted to travel abroad, and she had helped him realize his dream.

She continued by urging people to remember their parents.

The lady stated:

“I am flying my dad out of Nigeria not because he is the perfect dad. “He is not anywhere near perfection but as a child you just have to be there for your parents and I am glad I made it happen”

Why am I putting this out there? It is for you to remember your parents regardless of what they did to you. “God put you in this position for a reason. If you are in a position to help, please do. Do not ignore your parents.”

