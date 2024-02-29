Kelvin Anagbogu, also known as Lord Lamba, has sued his baby mama, Queen Atang, seeking full custody of their daughter.

Lord Lamba has received harsh criticism from social media users after taking to his page to share photographs and videos of his daughter with his baby mama for the first time just hours after the reality star announced their engagement.

He also disclosed the baby’s national passport, which listed Princess Keilah Kelvin Anagbogu as her complete name. Given that the baby has his last name, this indicates that she is his daughter.

A few hours after Lord Lambas shared photos of his daughter with Queen, a document of a law suit has surfaced online where Lord Lamba is demanding full custody of his daughter with Queen Atang.

