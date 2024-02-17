Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon has had penned a sweet note to his wife, Damilola Okanlawon, days after their welcomed their third child.

Sharing her maternity shoot, the movie star publicly expressed his love and appreciation for his Queen.

Deyemi Okanlawon described her as his wife, woman and partner.

The movie star admitted that marriage isn’t always easy and that he’s still learning and growing.

“Lad!es and gentlemen, this is my wife, my woman, my partner… I’m still a work in progress and marriage is not the easiest endeavor but when my head returns to being correct I choose her every single time! Please help me celebrate and appreciate my Damilover @damilolaokanlawon … after God, I owe her everything!”. He wrote.

