In a recent celebrity boxing match, Nigerian singer, Portable emerged victorious against Kizz Daniel’s bouncer, Kelvin Power

In a viral video, Portable landed a single heavy punch that knocked Kizz Daniel’s bouncer down, followed by some additional punches that secured the win.

Kelvin Power has gained a reputation for his imposing size and forceful methods of crowd control, as seen in several online videos that have gone viral.

Following his victory over the large bouncer, Portable was spotted celebrating with his fans.

This victory comes amidst Portable’s continuous presence in Nigerian headlines, often associated with controversy.

