Jada P, the baby mama of popular singer Wizkid, sparks controversy online after she posted a thought-provoking statement about money and love shortly after Davido announces his donations to orphanages.

As previously reported, Davido declared that he would be giving N300 million to orphanages around the nation.

Shortly after, Wizkid’s baby mama Jada P shared a quote by Bob Marley that states that one cannot purchase love with money.

“Money can’t buy love” – Bob Marley,” Jada P wrote.

See reactions below:

@iamkissking said: “Na Davido donation make una Dey cry for una camp so ???”

@aideinfluence said: “Today go really long 😂”

@winifunds said: “Why you no tweet am since🤣🫵🏻”

@aideinfluence said: “Wetin Jada dey cook? 😂”

@sammy_bowl said: “Davido giving orphanage home 300m and you come here to tweet this is so lame

Baby mother”

@arisco24 said: “Donating to the orphanage homes in Nigeria is quite different from buying love. Stop this your bad attitude toward people who are ready to support in this hard time.”

@Hamzasimpa wrote: “Lol

After Una go talk say “davido is too problematic” ok”

See the post below: