Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie’s wife, May Edochie has showered praises on Rita Edochie after she bagged the new role as the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) Women Leader.

News of the appointment broke following Edochie’s own announcement on Instagram, where she expressed her gratitude to the AGN for the opportunity.

She pledged to uphold their standards while promoting unity and progress.

“Here comes the AGN Women Leader.I thank the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) for finding me worthy of occupying this position.

As the AGN Women Leader/Welfare of Members, I promise to do my best to keep the flag flying with the help of God Almighty.

Together we move on.” she wrote.

Taking to her Instagram page, May Edochie, known for her quiet demeanor, showered Rita with praises for becoming the AGN women leader.

“Whosoever the cap fits, let him/her wear. This particular one was carefully selected. Congrats, beautiful momma! @ritaedochie . More grace and elevations 🙏❤️❤️❤️.” She wrote.

