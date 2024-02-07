Well-known singer and Grammy candidate, Ayra Starr says her mother has forbidden her from donning short skirts.

People have always been talking about the miniskirt ambassador because of her skimpy and exposing clothes.

She may be seen wearing a long skirt in a recent video when she declares that she will no longer be wearing short skirts per her mother’s new directive.

While numerous individuals are pleased with the recent transformation, others are not, and they have recommended her to return to wearing miniskirts.

In reaction, @Jbrandy_YBNL said: “Mama Celestina finally spoke to her daughter 😂”

@phveektordrayne asked: “You sef gree for her? Una Don dey lose focus this year o🤔 what happened to “no gree for anybody”?”

@Tunmise01 noted: “Long skirt no fit you my baby 🥺🥺”

@I_A_M_WINNER commented: “Tell your mommy I said no. We like you like that”

@Chikodili7517 said: “Sabi girl please 🙏 we need back our short skirts 🥺🙏🙏

You are traumatizing me with the long skirts.

Please forgive them and bring back my shorts.”

