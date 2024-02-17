Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha, professionally known as Mr Phenomenal has purchased a brand new multimillion naira car, a Mercedes Benz GLE.

The good news was shared by the comic actor via Instagram.

Sharing photos of his new car, Charles Okocha described it as a “phenomenal whip”.

He wrote;

“Congratulations to me!! Just copped a phenomenal whip 🙏🏿❤️”

See below;

Charles started his acting career in the early 2000s, slowly climbing the ladder with roles in movies like “Wasted Years” and “Spanner.” His big break came in 2003 with the movie “Mr. Ibu,” where he earned his famous nickname “Mr. Phenomenal.” Since then, he’s starred in countless Nollywood films, becoming a beloved figure in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

ALSO READ: “Christians from all churches will bow before you” – Pastor Adeboye sparks outrage with his prayer for his members (Video)