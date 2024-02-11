Popular Nollywood actress, Juliet Njemanze has discussed her relationship with God and how it impacted her career as an actress.

According to the movie star, she doesn’t have any limitations as far as acting goes, for as long as the roles don’t conflict with her religiosity.

Juliet Njemanze emphatically told Potpourri in an interview: “Acting for me is my life, my career, it’s my everything and I love it with passion and there’s no role I can’t take on. But I won’t take a role that will make me say negative things about God. If it’s in the script, they will have to take that part out.

“My relationship with my God is more important than my career. And secondly, I can’t go Nude in a movie, not even in Hollywood with a mask. I don’t think it’s an option for me to go Nude.”