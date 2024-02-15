Nollywood actor, Somadina Adinma has announced that he has welcomed his first child and son.

The actor shared the good news while celebrating his son’s first birthday via Instagram.

Somadina Adinma posted cute photos of his first child with the caption;

“Happy First Birthday My SonShine @dinobi_adinma ❤️”

The actor’s colleague, Chisom Steve, also posted the same photos, confirming that the child is indeed his son.

“Happy birthday my baby… the only reason I’m still sparing that your annoying daddy @adinmasomadina you’re doing amazing nna!” She wrote.

See below;

Congratulations to Somadina Adinma.

