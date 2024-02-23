A Nigerian lady has sparked heated debate online after choosing a night with popular singer Wizkid over a staggering N1 billion (approximately $2.3 million) during a street interview.

In a viral video, the interviewer asked young lady, whose name has not been disclosed, if she’d rather have N1 billion or a night with Wizkid.

Shehe didn’t hesitate and chose the night with the musician.

The lady expressed her deep admiration for Wizkid, stating, “He’s my crush, I just like him.”

The video, filmed by someone called @bigicon, has caused sir online, and Netizens have all sorts of things to say about it.

Some people think she’s awesome for being honest and going after what she wants, experiences over money and all that.

Others think she’s crazy and missed out on a chance to change her life forever with all that cash.

