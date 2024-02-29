A throwback image of BBNaija star Queen Mercy Atang and her fiancé, King David, from 2016 sparked reactions from online users.

Recall that earlier today, the reality TV star took to Instagram to announce her engagement to her fiancé.

Shortly after she made her announcement, Lord Lamba—who was previously believed to be her child’s father—verified the rumors by sharing images and videos of him and their daughter online.

Since then, a ton of people have flooded her fiancé King David’s 2016 Instagram page with comments on their throwback photo.

iji_kay wrote: “No be today something sef.. God bless and keep you both”

emmacyp said: “Man of the year. Don’t let negativity comments weigh you down bro. Congrats to you.”

hermanas_mini_trends penned: “It may be they never dated in 2016 they were only friends but got talking after several heartbreaks”

lizzychrisenna reacted: “Wow 😮 you are just too real 👏God bless your good heart 🙏 your Union is blessed 🙏😍😍😍”

abelian_love stated: “This guy is mugu. Imagine taking a girl that got pregnant for another man back. Weak movement”

kingdrey_lion1 wrote: “Lamba oooo😂😂”