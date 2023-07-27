BBNaija star, Queen Mercy Atang has drummed support for her colleague, Ilebaye who is currently in the Brother Naija All-Stars house.

Recall that the All-stars housemate has been facing intimidation since she entered the house.

Taking to her Instagram page, Queen Atang expressed her displeasure over how the housemates had been belittling Ilebaye.

The mother of one strongly condemned any form of intimidation in the house.

She emphasized that nobody is superior to Ilebaye since they are all competing for the same coveted grand prize.

Writing further, Queen encouraged Ilebaye to stand up for herself as no one is bigger than her.

She wrote;

“I hate intimidation in every form. Not fair the way some HMS are treating her.

“Girl stand up for yourself in there. No one in there is bigger than you. If they come for you, go for them … everyone in there, went there for same reason you’re there….”

See her post below:

