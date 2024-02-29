Controversial Twitter critic, Daniel Regha showers praises on Nigerian rapper, Olamide for paving the way for many artists in the music industry.

This is coming amid the recent back and forth online concerning who paved the way for afrobeat artists in the industry.

Daniel Regha took to his Twitter, X, page where he claimed that Olamide is behind the success and growth of many artists career and also inspire some new-generation artists.

He declared that no one compares to the YBNL boss in terms of laying the groundwork for afrobeat artists, although he doesn’t always get the accolades that he deserves.

In his words: “Olamide has impacted on many artistes career, then want ahead to elevate, mentor, & inspire some new-generation artistes; When it comes to paving the way for his colleagues, no-one from his set comes close, but he’s barely given due credit. The rate at which people belittle his impact is upsetting.”