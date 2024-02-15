Actress, Regina Daniels stirs frenzy as she reacts to her ex-boyfriend, Somadina Adinma unveiling his son for the first time as he celebrates first birthday.

The movie star, Somadina Adinma, revealed the face of the adorable little boy he welcomed with his partner on social media.

The actor called his son his sunshine and wished him a happy birthday.

Many people were gushing over his boyish good looks in the photos and left supportive comments in the comment section.

In the comment section, Regina Daniels celebrated the son’s birthday by referring to him as their son and stating that he had finally been made public.

theodorecolettechristabelle said: “@regina.daniels u wan draw attention 😂”

elon_sidechick commented: “@regina.daniels try be specific Abeg cos I don dey think another thin”

ogoohhh remarked: “@regina.daniels be holding them at their necks baby, everywhere choke❤️”

kenechukwuu.ezeh said: “CUTE DINOBI😍😍😍😍 God Bless you ❤ We love you 😘 Happy Birthday”

ositaoluchukwu commented: “Finally the world gets to see our baby😍😍”

See the post: