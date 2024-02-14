Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has shown off the brand new car she received from her husband, billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko on Valentine’s day.

The mother of two took to Instagram to share her excitement, posting photos and a video showcasing the luxurious black Lexus SUV.

In a video shared on her account, Regina Daniels gleefully documented the moment a brand new car gift from her husband was delivered straight to her doorstep.

“Valentine is beautiful over here,” she captioned it.

This extravagant display of affection comes as no surprise for many, considering Nwoko’s well-known wealth.

Note that Regina was just 20 years old when she married Nwoko in 2019, while he is 63 years old.

Together, they have welcomed two sons. Their first child, Munir, was born in 2020, and their second son, in 2022.

See below;

ALSO READ:“My beautiful momma” May Edochie showers praises on Rita Edochie as she bags new role as AGN women’s leader (Details)