A husband has caused stir on social media after reportedly attempting to bribe a phone repairer to avoid his wife checking his WhatsApp messages.

The incident, which gained traction online, involved the man pleading with the repairer not to fix his damaged phone and offering a €50 bribe.

He reportedly attached a note to the phone explaining the situation and his request.

In the note, the husband asked the phone repairer to not fix the phone and offered him 50 euros in exchange.

“Please tell my wife that you can’t fix my phone. She wants to check my WhatsApp messages. 5€ is yours, thanks.” the note reads.

The story spread online and people had different opinions about it.

Some people were worried that the situation showed there was no trust between the man and his wife. They thought it was a sign of a bigger problem in the relationship.

Others found the situation funny. They made jokes about the man trying to hide things from his wife.

Èxclúsïvê🌴Everg Lu Sikapounds: “Wife will give you double if you fixe it choose oh.”

adwoaoj: “What if the repairer can’t read.”

Your_ Fav, Krobo _Queen: “After telling me you can’t fix the problem, I’ll send it to another repairer 😂😅💔3no nso errr.”

Tofik: “Don’t fix the phone period.! Fa wo gyimii fixi phone no water.”

Tajweed_quran1: “What if he took the money then the wife also takes the phone to another repair shop 🥺 what will happen.”

Minah’s Kloset: “What if the wife is standing on the phone techs side?”

Edmund: “Repairer give me 300 and I will make sure the phone is fixed.”

ruthy2000: “wahala be like bicycle if the repairer cannot.”

