An African lady living in America has provided an overview of the overall costs associated with giving birth in the United States.

The TikTok user @rytamay shared a list of the bills she received after giving birth to her twins in October 2022 in America.

Ranging from her hospital care which costs $9,629 to her C section which costs $18,000 amongst other bills, the total arrived at $46,199.

Many netizens were stunned as some inquired if an abortion would cost lesser.

Check out some reactions below;

The Apple of Odogwu’s eyes said: “She’s right and most insurance will not cover all, but if you’re lucky to qualify for government insurance you won’t pay anything at all, depending on the state.”

Habibi Of Abj asked: “Please how much for abortion”

sales_uwana noted: “This isn’t very accurate. She’s just sharing how much it costs her”

Adaora said: “Well it wasn’t a normal birth but CS and that means additional cost.. Overall tho, the cost is on the high side”

RICHEEY wrote: “Wey no be Jesus Christ person wan born. 🤣Though why it became more expensive for her was because of the series of other complications. It won’t be that much on a smooth delivery.”

