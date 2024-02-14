Neo Akpofure, a reality TV star, has left the internet buzzing with lovey-dovey photos of himself and his colleague Beauty Tukura.

The couple has left numerous signals for their fans to believe that they have begun a relationship without addressing the rumors.

Beauty was featured in a new movie and at the premiere where Neo was present, they were captured in a photo looking at each other with so much love.

See photos below;

See some reactions to the post below

trudyy_lau stated: “WE DON’T DESERVE THIS MUCH PERFECTION IN TWO SLIDESSSSS 😍😍😍”

taymesan_ commented: “You too like love this boy!“

realsophy noted: “Pressure don start already 😩😩😩😩”

ogbu_nnaemeka_ stated: “My ship oooo, I love you guys,, e remain Ozoemena Chukwu”

itz_treashy reacted: “You guys are so cute 😍”

mandys_headwear added: “Wahala for singles this valentine 😍”