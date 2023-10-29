Hours after calling out her ex-husband, the CEO of Face of Beauty, Patience Egbor pleads for her emotional video to be removed from social media for the sake of the father of her children.

The Beauty Queen in a viral video had aired her private affairs where she cried out about going from being rich to being poverty-stricken and how her ex-husband contributed to her failure.

The businesswoman who made made a name for herself in Benin City but currently resides in Lagos sought help in the video as regards her living in penury.

However, hours after the video went viral, the Face of Beauty CEO pleaded that the intention of the video was never for it to attract bashing of her ex-husband.

“Thank you all in the comments for your show of love and kindness. However, please I’ll like the video to be taken down please. I never sent the video to any blog at all to post. I cried for help on my own page.

Please @instablog9ja kindly take it down. God bless you all for your help and love. Myself and my Ex will try to maintain a good relationship for the kids and for the fact that we were once friends. I don’t think these videos are going to be cool because all he will get is bashing. I just wanted help to restart my life not to bash anyone at all,” she stated.