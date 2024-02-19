A university fresher has stirred reactions online as he is seen correcting her lecturer in class.
The fresher and the university lecturer were seen before a whiteboard battling over something that was scribbled on the board; they seemed to disagree on the right method.
The continued to exchange ideas back and forth as other students continued to stare at them.
Read some reactions below:
@oliviachuku879 said: “chai nawa oooh so she is spending another extra year in the same class”
@user3915865388775 wrote: “But i want to come to delsu”
@Grant: “She go soon collect 😏😂”
@Flexy Edmond said: “Lecturer: wow u are so intelligent Student: tnk u ma. Lecturer: write down ur name and reg no. Student:😁😁😁🤏✍️✍️✍️✍️✍️.”
Watch the video below:
@delsublog
moment fresher decide to correct lecturer #delsu #delsublog #fresher #universitylife
Discussion about this post