Nigerians were taken aback when a woman revealed a voice note she got from her pastor after giving him her WhatsApp number.

The young woman who goes by Univick on Tiktok took to the platform to reveal the voicemail that was purportedly left by the cleric.

She said the man had asked for her number and she had provided it to him.

After that, he had left her a voicemail expressing his affection for her.

He talked about how his body gets aroused just thinking about her.

The alleged pastor continued by admitting that he admires her personality and would be happy to wed her.

Read some comments below:

Regina charles advised: “Change church😂😂😂”

Georgin🫥💕 said: “See person wey God call😂😂”

Miller Parker remarked: “Nawa oo e be like say na new format be this oo I go become pastor so I go de enter girls like this lol 😂 Nigeria girls way like church”

Rose🌹🤍 commented: “Make Pastor go give him life to Christ again because he don backslide😭😭”

Watch the video below: