Sir Balo, a popular skit creator, spends millions of naira on a new G-Wagon as he lists his achievements in honour of his 10-year milestone in the entertainment sector.
The comic resorted to social media to display the several prizes he has collected over a decade of doing skits and comedy.
He revealed that he has amassed millions of followers across different platforms, and acquired 5 YouTube awards, with 5 YouTube channels.
Sir Balo noted that the achievements were only made possible by the support of his fans.
He urged folks to join in celebrating their 10-year anniversary.
“Sirbalo studio , 10 good years of constant work
7 YouTube channels
5 YouTube awards
15m followers on Facebook
You Guys made this possible
Thank you for supporting Us
Please celebrate with us !!,” he wrote.
