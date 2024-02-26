Sir Balo, a popular skit creator, spends millions of naira on a new G-Wagon as he lists his achievements in honour of his 10-year milestone in the entertainment sector.

The comic resorted to social media to display the several prizes he has collected over a decade of doing skits and comedy.

He revealed that he has amassed millions of followers across different platforms, and acquired 5 YouTube awards, with 5 YouTube channels.

Sir Balo noted that the achievements were only made possible by the support of his fans.

He urged folks to join in celebrating their 10-year anniversary.

“Sirbalo studio , 10 good years of constant work

7 YouTube channels

5 YouTube awards

15m followers on Facebook

You Guys made this possible

Thank you for supporting Us

Please celebrate with us !!,” he wrote.

See post below …