Popular Nigerian skit maker, Mr Funny, also know as Sabinus has surprised three of his friends and colleague, Festus, Mr Lyfe and Nduka with brand new cars.

Recall that the lucky recipients have all collaborated with Sabinus on comedic skits and content.

Taking to social media, one of the recipients, Festus expressed his heartfelt appreciation to Mr Funny.

Festus is super grateful to Sabinus for giving him and two friends, Mr Lyfe and Nduka brand new cars.

While urging home fans to appreciate the comedian, the content creator revealed that their journey together has been wonderful.

According to him, Sabinus treats them like family, always looking out for them.

“Good people, pls help me thank Sabinus, he bought me, @mr_lyfe @wonderdtalk_ three cars at once! Indeed, it’s been a beautiful journey, and you’ve always taken care of me like your very own.” He wrote.

Mr Lyfe also confirmed the news, writing;

‘Good morning guys.. I want to say a very big thank you to my friend and boss @mrfunny1_ you’re just too good. Sabinus has always been a big push in the career of myself, @wonderdtalk_ and @twizzzy_1 and now he just bought us cars, carssssss guys 🥹♥️ i can’t thank sabinus enough. God will continue to bless you, amen 🙏🏽🙏🏽

@mrfunny1_ AKA Erimux ♥️😊🥰”

This comes after Nduka took to social media to appreciate the skit maker over the new ride.

See below;

ALSO READ:“I held the hands of God and he gave me everything his children deserves”- Actress Ekene Umenwa rejoices as she relocates to United Kingdom with her