Nigerian skit maker, Nduka is over the moon after his boss, comedian Mr Funny aka Sabinus, surprised him with a brand new car.

Taking to his Instagram page, the content creator expressed his deep gratitude for his Senior colleague’s unwavering support and mentorship.

According to him, Mr Funny totally changed his life, turning him from someone unknown into a successful comedian.

The comedian even helped him move from Nigeria to the UK.

Nduka also revealed that the car is just one of many things Sabinus has done for him.

He is super grateful to both Sabinus and God for everything.

“WORDS ARE NOT ENOUGH TO EXPRESS HOW GRATEFUL I AM❤️🙏

::

How you transitioned me from a NOBODY TO SOMEBODY !

Pulled me from the streets of port harcourt to the UK

And now you have added a car to the countless list of things you have done for ME ❤️

[Sabinus] GOD BLESS YOU ENDLESSLY SIR

ALL THANKS TO GOD FOR USING [Sabinus] to BLESS THE BOY

NDU BABY WHIP ❤️” he wrote.

