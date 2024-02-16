Many singles are in awe of popular skit creator Sabinus and crossdresser James Brown as they share adorable pictures of themselves together.

After Valentine’s Day, influencer and content creator James Brown shared these lovely pictures on his Instagram page.

Many people were curious about the purpose of the pictures, which showed them sitting together as though they were a couple.

James Brown wished his fans a happy Valentine’s Day while sharing the pictures.

Read some reactions from netizens:

mcmakopolo1 said: “That a very manly relationship 👏👏👏😂😂”

cupofbombshell said: “So cute together 🥰💐”

ellakeili said: “May God bless your union ..😁🥰”

miraclediamond318 said: “Oh.. your home is blessed already 👏🔥🔥”

kingslia_israel said: “Plenty things Dey occur for each slide 😂😩😩”

britneysparkz said: “Hayyyy!! so we don finally know who papito be oo🙆🏾‍♀️😂”

See his post below: