Prominent footballer, Ahmed Musa writes an open letter to supporters pleading with them to stop criticizing Iwobi for the team’s inadequacies.

The Super Eagles player Iwobi, it would be recalled, had to delete his Instagram account due to constant criticism from Nigerians, who came after him.

Taking to social media, Musa acknowledged that while losing a game is undoubtedly difficult, it is unfair and unjust of the supporters to point the finger at a specific player for the team’s defeat.

He pointed out that the team celebrates when a win is assured, and when a defeat occurs, everyone on the team accepts responsibility.

Musa went on to say that rather than spreading hate, people should show the players love and support since they are in need of it more than anything.

Musa wrote:

“Dear fans, I want to please urge you to halt the cyber-bullying directed towards Alex Iwobi. Cyber bullying is not just a violation of decency but also a serious crime. It’s hypocritical to claim that football unites us while engaging in such behavior.

Losing a game is undoubtedly tough, but targeting a single player for the team’s shortcomings is unfair and unjust. We win as a team, and we lose as a team. Alex gave his all on the field, just like every member of our squad.

Instead of spreading negativity, let’s show genuine love and support to our players. They need our encouragement now more than ever. Let’s uplift each other and stand united, both in victory and defeat. 🦅🇳🇬 THANKS #BIG17″