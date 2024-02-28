Late Mohbad‘s father, Mr Joseph Aloba, has fired back at his son’s wife, Wunmi, over her recent outburst on social media.

Theinfong reports that Wunmi, in a series of posts on Instagram, disclosed that she possesses significant information regarding the singer’s death.

However, according to the mother of one, bullies are preventing her from speaking out.

She expressed her frustration at feeling powerless due to the continuous bullying from those with ulterior motives interested in her husband’s case.

Responding to the post, Mohbad’s father said it is a thing of shame that Wunmi is always seeking public sympathy and using emotional blackmail on him.

He accused Wunmi of playing games with Mohbad’s death, emphasizing that her family would not have been silent if she was the one that died.

Mr Aloba also denied claims of demanding DNA for his grandson, Liam, stating that it was Wunmi, who suggested that he should have a DNA test for the baby.

He added that Wunmi should publicly tell the world about what she knows about Mohbad’s death since she said she has some information that is not yet known to the public.

