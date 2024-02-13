BBNaija All-stars housemate, Angel Smith has written an open letter to herself on her 24th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page, the reality star reflected on her personal journey and expressing gratitude for her resilience and self-growth.

Angel revealed that she’s glad she overcame the sadness she felt at 22 and continues to live.

She acknowledges the significant personal growth she’s experienced since then and appreciates her ability to stay true to herself while evolving.

On her 24th birthday, Angel Smith wished for a joyful and fulfilling year filled with happiness.

She also wished for success and the ability to turn challenges into opportunities.

In her words:

“Dear 24,

I can not believe I met you but I’m glad I did. I’m glad my world didn’t stop when I was 22 and so irredeemably sad. Oh Angel, how you’ve grown, I can’t believe you were once 1, I watched you grow into the most remarkable woman, how you managed to change yet stay the same is a mystery to me.

Thank you for being you even when it wasn’t the easiest thing to do, thank you for standing strong and proud, thank you for loving yourself and being kind to yourself even when it was the hardest thing to do and thank you for staying even when it felt like you were a stranger in your body, even when this place started feeling more like a prison and less of a home.

Song of solomon 4:7 says “you are all together beautiful my love; there is no flaw in you” you are indeed beautiful Angel, you are a testament of God’s power.

May 24 be blissful for you, may your tears turn to happiness, May sand transform into rubies when you touch it and most importantly may your light speak for you.

Happy 24th Birthday Angel, you are one heck of a crazy woman if I do say so myself but most importantly you are a star.”

