Renowned Nigerian clergyman, Apostle Johnson Suleman, took to his Instagram page today to celebrate his wife, Lizzy Johnson Suleman, on her birthday.

In a heartwarming message, the man of God praised his Queen for her various qualities, including her faith, strong character, unwavering support, and dedication to their family.

He expressed his gratitude for her presence in his life and highlighted her positive impact on their children.

Apostle Suleman wished his wife a happy birthday as he shares his hope for her future.

He prayed for her to continued blessings and even greater experiences in the years to come.

In his words;

“I thank GOD for keeping for keeping you alive and well.

Thank you for being an example of a virtuous woman.

Thank you for loving God exceptionally.

Thank you for standing by me through all.

The children and I celebrate you (proverbs 31:28).

Thank you for being a dynamic mother to all. On this glorious day of yours, I am full of thanks to God and you.

I pray that the best of you past shall be the least of your future in Jesus name

Happy birthday girl…I love you”

See below;

