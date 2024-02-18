Following the recent Eedris Abdulkareem interview, an old video of 2face reacting to Burna Boy’s comment about paving the path solo has surfaced, impressing netizens .

It should be recalled that in a recent interview that has sparked a lot of controversy online, Eedris Abdulkareem harshly criticised Burna Boy, noting that many other musicians had come before him.

Additionally, Eedris had noted to Burna Boy that he is not the African giant; he had instead ascribed the title to Davido.

A throwback video shows how 2face handled the question after he was asked about Burna Boy’s comment that nobody paved the way for him.

In the interview, 2face had noted that different people tend to have different realities on how they came up and nobody can change that for anyone.

He emphasized that even if he, 2face, was never there, Burna Boy would have still eventually made it in the music industry.

Read some reactions that trailed this …

kcc_stores said: “That is why he is called 2baba”

dave4link commented: “Wisdom wan wound too baba”

mukkypzil remarked: “This is maturity”

don_viva2021 stated: “Shay u Dey listen to wise man… 2baba too wise Abeg”

meeky_mike_ll commented: “That is why he added “Baba” to his name cuz truly, tuface na Baba”

Watch video below …