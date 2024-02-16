Lati, Davido’s bouncer and aide, allegedly rewarded the singer’s fan, whom he slapped with N200,000.

A few days ago, Lati made headlines after a video of him attacking the singer’s fans went viral.

He assaulted two fans who wanted to take a video with Davido.

In the first video, Lati punched a fan for photographing the singer at an event.

In another video, Lati slapped a male fan who attempted to approach Davido’s side.

According to reports, Lati had allegedly compensated him for the assault with N200k.

A screenshot of the N200k credit alert is making rounds online and the report on it claimed that Lati had reached out to him to apologize for his wrongdoing.

Unfortunately, many netizens aren’t buying it as they noted how the fan could have made more if he had sued him.

See post below;



See reactions below;

One Imgidi wrote, “Make the guy sue he will get more than that. You no fit try this nonsense for abroad that guy go just declare say that slap don incapacitate him brain, and can’t work again

One Dasauge Theeye wrote, “I will sue you and 30bg for assault straight up

One Ber Nice wrote, “This is the rubbish we tolerate every time. The worst is David doesn’t behave like that towards his fans

One Official Prince Sky wrote, “That’s the problem with Nigerians, any small money they don buy una.

One Coker Fasuyi wrote, “If him sue, he for get 200 million oh

One Ifeoma Nwalozi wrote, “They would have given the boy chance to negotiate because that slap hot for 200k”.