Iyabo Ojo, a Nollywood actress, has disclosed one of the reasons she cannot expose her rival and colleague, Lizzy Anjorin.

In an Instagram Live video, Iyabo Ojo warned that the day she chose to expose the actress, many homes would be destroyed and the internet would go down.

Iyabo revealed that she has personal information regarding Lizzy, including the day, time, and names of those involved, but would not reveal it to avoid multiple families collapsing.

The mother of two, however, told Lizzy to be ready to face her in court, warning her not to feign mental illness.

“If I come out and tell your story, the internet will crash, there is no blogger in Nigeria that will not carry this story because I go dey mention with names. That’s why I can’t come out and tell your story because I think of all the homes that will be broken.

“I will come out with facts and figures, date and time, name and place. I have a book where I wrote everything down, but you know what? I don’t need to go that route with you, not yet.

“That’s why I warned your husband that he should go and treat you because I don’t want when we go to court, you’ll now start claiming you have mental health”.