Social media critic, Daniel Regha has criticized Nigerian singer, Davido for pledging a whopping ₦300 million to orphanages across the country.

Recall that the music star announced his “yearly contribution to the nation” on social media on Tuesday, promising details on how the money will be shared out the next day.

This isn’t the first time Davido is given to orphanages, but some people, like online personality Daniel Regha, aren’t convinced everything is above board.

Regha thinks Davido should be doing more than just handing out money.

He wants the singer to use his fame to speak up about problems in Nigeria and hold the people in charge accountable.

He also points out that past donations from Davido haven’t always been clear about where the money went, and that the singer didn’t follow through on a promised giveaway to fans.

He wrote:

“Helping out the needy financially is good, but that alone shouldn’t be anyone’s ‘yearly contribution to the nation.”

“The likes of Davido need to engage in political discussions; he’s a Nigerian and should do it without being biased. Celebs should speak up for the masses by calling out our leaders; they should put their influence to good use.”

“The last ‘250 million Naira’ Davido supposedly donated to an orphanage was not well accounted for; he’s also yet to fulfill the ’20 million Naira’ pledge he made in the form of a giveaway.”

“The same Davido has been accused of owing/seizing people’s money (like that of Amaju Pinnick), but he wants to donate ‘300 million Naira’ to orphanages around Nigeria? And y’all wonder why Nigerian politicians can get away with almost anything in this country.”

