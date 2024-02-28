Social media influencer, Angela Nwosu has expressed her love and appreciation for her husband, a filmmaker, Austin Soundmind on their 6th meeting anniversary.

Taking to her Facebook page, the digital Ogbanje as she is fondly called, described her hubby as the Love of her entire existence.

Angela recounted their first meeting, which happened on February 28th, 2018.

She went on to to declare that their marriage has been a bed of roses and for them, “all that glitters is gold”.

While wishing her husband a happy meeting anniversary, Angela Nwosu appreciated him for everything he has been doing for her since they met and after marriage.

She wrote:

“The love of my entire existence, my husband, Soundmind, we met on this day, 6 years ago, 28th of February, 2018. ❤️ Been a bed of roses all the way, all that glitters for us is gold. Thank you so much for everything and much more. 🔥✨🤸‍♂️

Happy Meeting Anniversary to us! 🥂❤️”

See below;



