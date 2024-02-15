Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon and his wife Damilola are thrilled to announce the birth of their third child, a bouncing baby boy.

The exciting news was shared by Deyemi himself on his Instagram page, where he posted a heartwarming video call with his wife and their newborn son.

This new arrival joins their two other sons, making their family a happy group of five.

While announcing the birth of his third child, Deyemi Okanlawon expressed his overflowing love and appreciation for his wife.

He called her “the love of my life” and praised her as “the strongest woman alive” for her amazing strength in giving birth to their precious children.

He showered his newborn son with love as well, promising him “the best life ever with the best dad.”

In his words;

“To the love of my life, the strongest woman alive, thank you so so much for birthing all our most precious gifts. I love you Damilover! Welcome son… you’re about to have the best life with the best dada”.

See below;

ALSO READ:“You are my blessing from God, my “Goodluck charm” and my best friend” Husband of Chisom Steve celebrates her on her birthday (Video)