Nollywood actress, Chisom Steve received a heartwarming birthday message from her husband, Iyke Anchor.

Taking to his Instagram page, Iyke expressed his love and appreciation for his wife, praising her for her character and qualities.

He described to her as a Proverbs 31 woman, a biblical reference to a virtuous and capable wife.

Iyke also called the celebrant his blessing from God, good luck charm, and best friend.

On her birthday, the proud husband declared his love for Chisom Steve and emphasized their faith in Jesus Christ as the “pivot of their home.”

He concluded by wishing her a long and prosperous life, filled with good health and blessings.

In his words;

“Happy blessed birthday my darling wife.❤️

So many things I have to say, lots of epistles to write but even words alone can’t actually justify or totally express all I have to say.

So I will just keep it short and simple; You are my “Proverbs 31 woman”!❤️ You are my blessing from God and my “Goodluck charm” and my best friend!❤️🥰

Happy blessed birthday baby!🥰🎂

I wish you long life and prosperity in good health; may lines fall in pleasant places for you, in Jesus name, AMEN! Cheers to more life and wins, my love❤️😍

I LOVE YOU NOW AND ALWAYS, WIFEY AND JESUS CHRIST WILL FOREVER THE PIVOT OF OUR HOME.”

