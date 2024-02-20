Former Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Vee, has opined that Nigerians who are lamenting about hardship will still vote for the same government come 2027 general election.

According to Vee, when the next election comes around, those who have been crying and complaining will vote for the government that inflicted suffering on them through its policies.

The reality TV star, who seemed totally fed up with the economic situation of things in Nigeria shared her opinion through Twitter (X) on Tuesday and described the phase as a constant cycle of corruption.

She stirred a debate with the comment as supporters of different political parties argued in defence of their favourite.

She wrote; “You know the craz!est part about all of this? Some people will still vote for this same government in the next election. A constant cycle of corruption.”